Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $1,632,443.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00.

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.