Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Sells $77,692.60 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

