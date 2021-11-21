Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CFO Sells 14,544 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

