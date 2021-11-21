Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

