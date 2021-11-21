Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 127,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,897. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 million, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

