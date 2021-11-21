Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
OTCMKTS INLX opened at $5.80 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
