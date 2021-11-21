Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

OTCMKTS INLX opened at $5.80 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

