Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

