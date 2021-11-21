International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 3,525,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,094. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.