Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.65 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.78 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

