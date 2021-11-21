Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $725.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

