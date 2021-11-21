Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $628.94, but opened at $716.20. Intuit shares last traded at $706.75, with a volume of 30,571 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

