Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

Intuit stock traded up $63.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

