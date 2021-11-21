Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Signify Health worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000.
SGFY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
SGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.