Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Signify Health worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000.

SGFY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

