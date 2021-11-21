Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

