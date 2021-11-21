Invesco Ltd. Buys 78,047 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Alamos Gold worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

