Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

