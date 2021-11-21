Invesco Ltd. Purchases 291,942 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after acquiring an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

