Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ManTech International by 108,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

