Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Resideo Technologies worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.26 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.