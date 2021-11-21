Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 12,577 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,861% compared to the typical volume of 211 put options.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

