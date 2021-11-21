Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.