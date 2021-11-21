Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 80,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 691% compared to the typical volume of 10,143 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.