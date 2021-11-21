Investors Purchase High Volume of Signify Health Put Options (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,598 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,866% compared to the typical volume of 391 put options.
Signify Health stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Signify Health by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,833,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
