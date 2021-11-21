Investors Purchase High Volume of Signify Health Put Options (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,598 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,866% compared to the typical volume of 391 put options.

Signify Health stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Signify Health by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,833,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

