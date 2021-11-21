Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.77). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 19.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Invitae by 19.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invitae by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 4,403,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,023. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

