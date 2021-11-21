INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVO. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,050. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

