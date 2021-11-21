IOST Price Hits $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, IOST has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $814.43 million and $92.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.14 or 0.00389158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

