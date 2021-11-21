IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $309.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.85.

IQV opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $217,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

