Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 421,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

