iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Cut by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

