iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.39. 3,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

