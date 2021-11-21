iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.