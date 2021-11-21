iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

