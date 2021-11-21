iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.