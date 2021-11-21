Jack W. Schuler Purchases 20,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

