Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

