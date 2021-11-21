Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $113,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.91. 13,532,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,461,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

