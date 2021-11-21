Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $168.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $168,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 643,706 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.