Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $636.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,693. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $651.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $601.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.79. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.