JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 146,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,497. JanOne has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

