Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of JANX stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

