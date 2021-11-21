JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

JCDXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JCDXF opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

