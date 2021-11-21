Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.33 ($70.83).

EVD stock opened at €63.42 ($72.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.56 and a 200-day moving average of €59.02. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($82.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.16.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

