Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of LMND opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

