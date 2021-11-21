Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

