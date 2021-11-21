Jefferies Financial Group Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $84.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,667 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.