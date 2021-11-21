Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Sells 4,000 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

