Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.