JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

