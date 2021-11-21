JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

