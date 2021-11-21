John Joseph Flynn Sells 30,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

